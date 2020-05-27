Linda Ikeji, Zlatan Ibile Clash On Instagram

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile and Linda Ikeji’s blog recently clashed on social media.

It all began after the blog took to their Instagram page to make a report about the singer, who finally shared photos of his two months old son.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the blog wrote;

“Rapper #ZlatanIbile shares photos of his baby, Toluwalase, who he welcomed with his partner in March❤”

Reacting to the post, the rapper commented;

”I send u message”

In response to the question, the blog warned the singer not to be ’unfortunate’.

See the exchange below: