Linda Ikeji, Zlatan Ibile Clash On Instagram

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Zlatan Ibile
Popular Nigerian Singer, Zlatan Ibile

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile and Linda Ikeji’s blog recently clashed on social media.

It all began after the blog took to their Instagram page to make a report about the singer, who finally shared photos of his two months old son.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the blog wrote;

“Rapper #ZlatanIbile shares photos of his baby, Toluwalase, who he welcomed with his partner in March❤”

Reacting to the post, the rapper commented;

”I send u message”

In response to the question, the blog warned the singer not to be ’unfortunate’.

Read Also: Kemi Olunloyo Reacts As Fans Call On Davido To Sue Her (Photo)

See the exchange below:

The exchange between the duo
The exchange between the duo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here