List Of Celebrities That Have Called Out Mercy Johnson

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson is definitely not a person that creates or entertains drama on social media.

Even though she has been attacked on several occasions, she has never picked up her phone to respond to any of the call-outs.

Information Nigeria recalls the Nigerian singer, David Adeleke alias Davido tagged the actress and her husband, Prince Odi as wicked people while reacting to the news of their new baby.

Davido was billed to perform at the opening ceremony of Prince Odi’s Henod Luxury Hotel, but he went on a tour of America.

Efforts to reach the singer and his management failed and this led to Prince Odi filing a lawsuit.

Although, the singer congratulated the couple on the birth of their fourth child, he also tagged the thes­pian and her husband as “wick­ed people”.

Mercy and her husband didn’t even react or pay any mind to the drama.

Going down memory lane, Angela Okorie once called Mercy Johnson a witch and accused her of fighting her spiritually.

This happened after colleague, Sonia Ogiri recounted her bitter experiences with the married actress.

Okorie wrote;

“She did worse than that to me and I confronted her and she started fighting me spiritually and physically, oil dey my head small small witches no reach Abeg .”

The married actress didn’t even bulge and she ignored her colleagues.

This week, Tonto Dikeh prayed that her colleague, Mercy would deliver safely but let’s not forget she has also attacked the latter.

The single mom of one accused her of being a neglectful mother because she started acting after she birthed her first child, Purity in 2013.

In 2017, Dikeh realized her mistake and penned a heartfelt apology to the actress.