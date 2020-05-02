List Of Celebrities That Have Called Out Mercy Johnson

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson is definitely not a person that creates or entertains drama on social media.
Even though she has been attacked on several occasions, she has never picked up her phone to respond to any of the call-outs.
Information Nigeria recalls the Nigerian singer, David Adeleke alias Davido tagged the actress and her husband, Prince Odi as wicked people while reacting to the news of their new baby.
Davido was billed to perform at the opening ceremony of Prince Odi’s Henod Luxury Hotel, but he went on a tour of America.
Efforts to reach the singer and his management failed and this led to Prince Odi filing a lawsuit.
Although, the singer congratulated the couple on the birth of their fourth child, he also tagged the thespian and her husband as “wicked people”.
Mercy and her husband didn’t even react or pay any mind to the drama.
Going down memory lane, Angela Okorie once called Mercy Johnson a witch and accused her of fighting her spiritually.
This happened after colleague, Sonia Ogiri recounted her bitter experiences with the married actress.
Okorie wrote;
“She did worse than that to me and I confronted her and she started fighting me spiritually and physically, oil dey my head small small witches no reach Abeg .”
The married actress didn’t even bulge and she ignored her colleagues.
This week, Tonto Dikeh prayed that her colleague, Mercy would deliver safely but let’s not forget she has also attacked the latter.
The single mom of one accused her of being a neglectful mother because she started acting after she birthed her first child, Purity in 2013.
In 2017, Dikeh realized her mistake and penned a heartfelt apology to the actress.
View this post on Instagram
Good morning world Since I have your undivided attention I better make good use of it and not miss the blessing in this lesson!!! @mercyjohnsonokojie Ever since I had my baby I have been reminded constantly about an ill statement I made about one of your kids a very long time ago.I want to use this media to say I am so sorry,I sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart.I had no right to say what I did,I totally disgraced myself with that. As a mom I do realize a lot of things I take in because of the love of my son and I know you only took my insult because of that same love.. I am sorry MJ,I am sorry to your lil' girl or boy.. We don't have to love each other to realize when we are/went wrong•• I have/had no excuse for my behaviour and I also apologize to the fans I hurt/Let down with my words that day many years ago ..To Err is human but to forgive is divine!!! Am not trying to be the better person,You deserve this apology for your Child for the Love I have for God..I found God and everything in my life changed,Let me tell you about him sometime.. God bless you and yours!!! Happy new year… Take your time with the process of forgiving my ill mannered words to your infant but pls eventually do!! #2017 Amending All my Wrongs #2017 my year of positivity #Long over due apology #MAMAKING