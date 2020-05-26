Live On Your Own Terms, Adekunle Gold Tells Fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko simply known and addressed as Adekunle Gold has shared with his fans, what he has learnt about life.

According to the ‘Ke Le Gbe’ crooner, what he has learnt from life is as simple as one should live on his own terms.

He made this disclosure via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Monday, 25th May.

The singer and wife, Simi are currently expecting their first child together.