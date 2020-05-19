Lizzo Shares New Photo To Promote Positive Self-Image

Grammy Award-winning singer, Lizzo has shared a message to her fans and followers on Instagram as she reminds them to love their bodies.

The plus-size singer who has been a face of positive self-image took to Instagram to share photos and videos of herself in lingerie as she encouraged her fans.

With her back on display, she backed the camera so that viewers can see her entire backside.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Lizzo wrote: “Put on some cute panties today and smack ur own ass”

See Photo Here: