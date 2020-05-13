Lizzy Anjorin, Foluke Daramola Celebrate Wumi Toriola’s 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Celebrities have taken to Wumi Toriola’s comment section to congratulate her on her second wedding anniversary.

Wumi Toriola shared a post on IG to celebrate her anniversary writing;“2years don waka we still dey carry go ..13 is my lucky charm,got married May 13,had my son October 13,we thank God,we bring back all the Glory to you our maker🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,Happy wedding anniversary to us❤️❤️❤️(yes i am not romantic this year,you all know i dont fake”

Many celebrities wasted no time in congratulating her.

Actress Bimbo Oshin wrote “Congratulations darling 💋💋💋 More years in love together forever”

Actor and movie producer, Afeez Owo wrote “Happy wedding anniversary my darling”

Actor Sukanmi Omobolanle wrote “Congrats darling 💛💛. Many more years together in Jesus name”

Kunle Afod simply wrote “congratulations”

Foluke Daramola wrote “Congratulations iyale mi, wa pe lode wa, e remain 120years I go soon come take our husband u hear”

While Lizzy Anjorin wrote “congratulations dear”