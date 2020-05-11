Lizzy Anjorin Reacts To Toyin Abraham’s Childbirth Video

Popular Nigerian actress, Lizzy Anjorin still insists that her colleague, Toyin Abraham delivered her baby at herbalist center.

This comes after Abraham posted her childbirth video to celebrate mother’s day.

A web user decided to call Anjorin’s attention to the video and to warm her to stop spreading fake news.

Reacting to the comment, the actress called her colleague a big fat liar as she claimed the video is not true.

The business guru wrote;

“It was a big fat lie.. Ile Alagbo lo bimo si, Toyin Oloriburuku omo ofo.. Oloriburuku oniro Omo Adanu.. you don’t need to try hard to impose your lies and evil act on us.. next time, you will learn how to be good.. You want to show the world what you did to my daughter before i come for you.. all you wish my daughter shall happen to your son … get a life before asking for DNA of your son…”

See the exchange below:

