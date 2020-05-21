Lockdown: Benue Orders Churches, Mosques To Open

Benue state government has approved the reopening of religious worships centres in the state after being shut down following the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The government, however, directed that worships in the churches and mosques must be conducted in such a manner that would allow room for social distancing.

This was part of the decisions reached Thursday in Makurdi at the end of a joint meeting of the Benue State Executive Council and the State Action Committee on COVID-19 presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom.

The government also ordered the partial reopening of markets and noted that the issue of school resumption would be reviewed in the next 14 days.

It also directed workers on grade levels one to 12 who were asked to stay at home about two months ago to resume work on June 1, 2020.