Lockdown: Don’t Go Out Except Absolutely Necessary – Ini Edo Tells Fans

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has advised fans against going when the lockdown has been eased except it is absolutely necessary.

Speaking via her official Instagram page on Saturday, she added that if they must go out, they should do so with a nosemask and practise social distancing.

She made the comment following news that the Lagos state government is set to ease the lockdown of the state from Monday, 4th May.

She wrote, Honestly fam, I haven’t been able to figure out how to approach the easing of this lockdown, In as much as we have legit reasons to run out, I would rather stay home except absolutely necessary. I would advise yall do same considering the obvious situation…Look out for yourselves las las…. if u must go out, wear a mask, practise social distancing still till further notice🙏Fyi..I have a mask in every car so chill.”