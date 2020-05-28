Lockdown: E-Money Splashes N500k On Aged Woman

Popular music executive and businessman, Emeka Okonkwo also known as E-Money has gifted an elderly woman the sum of 500k after she went viral in a video wherein she was seen crying that she was dying of hunger as a result of the lockdown.

The socialite in seeing the video was said to have launched into a frantic search for the woman.

Luck, however, smiled on the aged woman when the socialite finally located her in Akwa, the state capital of Anambra.

He was said to have gifted her the money on connecting with her.