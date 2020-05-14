Lockdown: I Am Tired Of Looking For New Places To Take Pictures At Home – BBnaija’s Ike

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ike Onyema has revealed that he does not want another Lagos lockdown over what can be considered as a weird reason.

According to the reality TV star, the lockdown would confine him to his house and he would be saddled with the task of looking for new places to take nice photographs.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, 13th May.

“#NoLagosLockDown I’m tired of looking for new places to take pics in the house,” Ike tweeted.