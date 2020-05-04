Lockdown Is Evil, Deadlier Than Coronavirus – T.B Joshua:

The general overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, T B Joshua has described the lockdown imposed on some parts of the nation as an evil spirit that is capable of causing depression and ultimately suicide.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, the cleric further lauded the government for defeating the ‘spirit’ by easing the lockdown.

“Our government doesn’t know that lockdown is a spirit, an evil spirit – spirit of laziness, spirit of depression, spirit of suicide.”

Read Also: Lockdown: If Kano Governor Wants To Gamble With Lives, He Should Keep It There: Toke Makinwa

“Those who once surrounded themselves with people find themselves surrounded only by four empty walls. This can cause depression and suicidal thoughts.

“Those who never stayed on a spot are now confined to one spot. Our government doesn’t know this. They think they are protecting us from the spirit of COVID-19 but what is COVID-19 in comparison to the repercussion?

“Our government, our leaders, our presidents, you are doing good for the world but what you are trying to protect us from is not as dangerous as what you are putting us into.

“That spirit that has entered your life – spirit of fear, spirit of addiction, spirit of violence – be cast out! Be cast out! In the name of Jesus!