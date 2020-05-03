Lockdown: Lagos Govt Addresses Schools Resumption

The Lagos state ministry of education has announced that no decision has been made as regards the resumption date for schools within the state.

According to a statement by the ministry’s public Affairs Head, Mr. Kayode Abayomi, information circulating on social media claiming that modalities for resumption have been drawn are false and untrue.

“The Ministry wishes to clarify that the write up did not emanate from the State Ministry of Education and therefore should be disregarded.

“Moreover, the Office is designated as the Office of the Honourable Commissioner for Education and not for “Basic Education” as contained in the write-up.”

“It is pertinent to state that the issue of new guidelines for schools in the state for post-Covid-19 lockdown resumption is already under review by the Ministry and will be circulated when ready”.

“Further to the Federal and State Governments’ directives on the gradual easing of existing lockdown in Lagos State which led to the re-opening of all offices in the Secretariat, Alausa as well as other Government establishments in the State with effect from Monday, 4th April, 2020, the Ministry wishes to inform the general public that no school in the State is permitted to resume or re-open for third term session pending further directives from the State Government”

“The State Government through the Ministry will still continue to offer free teachings via various media platforms, especially radio and television.”