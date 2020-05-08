Lockdown: Lagos Mobile Court To Prosecute Owners, Drivers Of Impounded Vehicles

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) said it has concluded arrangement to prosecute all owners/drivers of impounded vehicles during the 2nd phase of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Public Affairs Officer of the Taskforce, Taofeek Adebayo, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

According to Task Force, the affected owners/drivers were arrested and their vehicles impounded between Wednesday, 15th of April, 2020 and Sunday, 3rd May, 2020.

The statement also revealed that the State Mobile Courts, sitting at Bolade, Oshodi, would commence sitting on these impounded vehicles from Monday, 11th of May, 2020.