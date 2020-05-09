Lockdown: Let’s Know Our Fate On Eid Congregational Prayers — Kano Clerics Tell Govt

As Muslims move closer to the end of their Ramadan fast, Kano state councils of Ulama have sought clarification from the state government as regards their Eid congregational prayers.

The council is seeking the clarification following the lockdown of the state and ban on religious gathering by the state government since Covid-19 hit the ancient state.

According to the council’s chairman, Sheikh Ibrahim Khaki who spoke in a statement on Saturday, most residents of the state are unhappy that markets are allowed window time to operate while no opportunity was given to prayer gatherings.

“We call on the government on the need to carry out an in-depth investigation on the cause of the recent mass deaths to the public to their mind at rest and allay the fears as well as take the necessary steps or actions to address the situation.

“Government should also look into the lockdown relaxation days and places (selected markets and supermarkets) permitted to open with a view to controlling overcrowding and other unhealthy practices that may aid the spread of the virus among innocent citizens.

“We observed people’s nonchalant attitude to their safety especially during the lockdown relaxation days as people have been throwing caution to the wind by subjecting themselves liable to the virus.

“Similarly, we also observe with dismay how people are usually not observing the social distance rules, especially during funeral activities.

“We called on the state government to engage religious leaders, the business community and other relevant bodies (non-partisan) with a view to finding solutions to present hardship being faced by many people in the state and improving the economy.

“It is also important for the government to make its stand clear to the public on the issue of the Eid prayers, whether it will hold or not as many people have been asking us questions on the issue. This will ease and help us answer the too many questions posed to us.”