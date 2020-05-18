Lockdown: Ondo Govt To Meet With Religious Leaders, Others

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, has announced that it will meet with religious leaders and other stakeholders in the state with a view to looking at ways of returning religious activities to the state.

Akeredolu disclosed this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

“Government will be meeting with religious leaders and other stakeholders within the state to explore ways of returning religious worship to our society. We will accelerate such consultations and review and without doubt the people will hear from me very soon,” Akeredolu tweeted.

