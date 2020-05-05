Lockdown Relaxation: Nigerians Have Failed To Comply With Laid Down Rules: Boss Mustapha

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 says many Nigerians have failed to adhere strictly to advisories regarding the lockdown relaxation.

This was made known by the PTF through its Chairman, Boss Mustapha, in its briefing on Monday.

He said close monitoring of activities on Monday revealed that the level of compliance is unsatisfactory, especially with regards to social distancing, and the use of masks.

According to Mustapha, there was a high level of violation of the guidelines, and that interstate travel ban has not also been compiled with.

Read Also: Purpose Of Lockdown Has Been Defeated, Says Timi Dakolo

He noted also that the evacuation of almajiris from different states does not respect the guidelines nor follow the rule of the ban.

Mustapha, therefore, urged enforcement agencies to do their jobs effectively and bring violators to book and asked security agencies not to take laws into their hands, but to follow due process in carrying out their duties.

The PTF chairman advised the elderly stay at home, adding that those who have no reason to move should remain in their closets.

As regards Kano State, Boss Mustapha said great improvements have been made especially in manpower development.