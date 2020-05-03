Lockdown: Stay At Home If You Don’t Have Any Business Out There: AY Comedian

Popular humour merchant, Ayo Makun simply known and addressed as AY Comedian has advised fans against going out except they have important business to handle.

The popular comedian made the plea following move by the government to ease the lockdown on Monday, 4th May amid increasing cases of coronavirus.

He made the passionate appeal via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, 3rd May.

He wrote: “The numbers are increasing. So it is better to stay at home if you do not have any business out there.”