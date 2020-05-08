Lockdown Violators Sing The ‘Coronavirus Song’ After Arrest In Rivers (Video)

A viral video of some lockdown violators who were among those arrested in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government areas of Rivers State singing the ‘Coronavirus song’ has gotten social media buzzing.

Recall that Governor Nyesom Wike imposed a total lockdown in the local governments, following increased cases of Coronavirus in the area.

Also Read: Wike Auctions Vehicles Impounded For Violating Lockdown

After being arrested for violating the lockdown order, some young men were heard singing “Corona bye bye o” after being forced to sit at a spot by security operatives.

Although it remains unknown whether the men being punished in the video were taken to the isolation center in the state for Quarantine.

Watch the video below: