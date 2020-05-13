Los Angeles May Extend Lockdown By Three Months: Mayor

There are indications that the lockdown in Los Angeles could remain throughout July, the county’s top public health official has said.

During a county board meeting, Ferrer said the lockdown orders will be extended unless health officials see a “dramatic change in this virus or in the tools.”

Local Fox News reports that officials will gradually ease restrictions during that period.

With a population of more than 10 million people, Los Angeles County, has not formally extended the lockdown.

However, if extended, the stay-at-home order would be the longest order for a major population centre in the U.S.

Los Angeles County decision does not include the city of Los Angeles, but the two authorities have been largely coordinating their public health response.

Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious diseases expert, warned on Tuesday that there will likely be “really serious” consequences, including unnecessary deaths, if the U.S. moves too quickly to reopen the economy.

“There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you might not be able to control,” he said. [dpa/NAN]