‘Love Is Not Enough’, Says Video Director, Folarin

Popular Nigerian video director, Folarin of Hg2Filmworks, has shared that love is never enough in any relationship.

Walking down memory lane, the creative shared a story from the time he was in a relationship with a rapper and how much he was well invested in the relationship.

However, at that time, he was broke so the rapper didn’t take him seriously.

Sharing on Instagram, he wrote in part: “…Becoz I no get money. And I love the girl very well. But sometimes love is not enough…”

See His Post Here: