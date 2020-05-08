‘Love Wins Here’, Iyabo Ojo Says As She Flaunts Engagement Ring

Few days after her rumoured upcoming wedding to former Kogi west lawmaker, Dino Melaye, actress Iyabo Ojo has flaunted her engagement ring.

The actress and single mum of two whose first marriage ended on a sour note, captioned the photos “Love wins here”

Earlier this week when news of her engagement to Senator Dino Melaye broke, Iyabo Ojo did not dispel the reports but was probably concerned about the condescending way it was reported.

Dino on his own part debunked the report and also promised to release a song for bloggers.