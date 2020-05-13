Madagascan Remedy Is A Challenge To Nigerian Herbalists – Shehu Sani

Former member representing Kaduna central senatorial district in the national assembly, Shehu Sani says the Madagascan remedy is a challenge to Nigerian herbalists.

He made the comment via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Since the federal government took samples of the remedy, many have been saying the federal government could have also patronised Nigeria’s local trado-medical practitioners.

Sani advised that the remedy be properly evaluated both scientifically and clinically before usage.

See what he tweeted below:

Madagascan #COVIDー19 remedy is a challenge to Nigerian Herbalists.