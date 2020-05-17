Madagascar Records First Coronavirus Death

Madagascar has announced its first death in a patient infected with coronavirus, almost two months after it recorded its index case.

The deceased, a 57-year-old car park attendant at a hospital in the eastern city of Toamasinaw, was said to have died on Saturday.

According to the report, the deceased had underlying diabetes and high blood pressure before he was infected, an official from the anti-coronavirus task team said on Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that we have to share with all our compatriots, that there is an individual, aged 57, who died from COVID-19,” professor Hanta Vololontiana said on public television.

Madagascar, which has reported 304 cases, has hit the headlines over a home-grown herbal concoction that President Andry Rajoelina claims can cure people infected with the virus. (AFP)