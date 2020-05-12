Madagascar Therapy: PDP Berates Buhari For Failing To Invest On Homegrown Remedies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for discounting the development of homegrown remedies only to seek solution from Madagascar even when our nation brims with curative resources against ailments such as COVID-19.

The party said that while it has nothing against any genuine effort to secure therapeutics for COVID-19, it holds that such solutions as developed by Madagascar abound in Nigeria but had remained untapped because of the failure of the Buhari administration to heed to wise counsel to look inwards for answers.

The PDP said that it had been urging President Buhari to acknowledge the indigenous potentials and mobilize homegrown solutions, given the abundant curative flora, globally recognized healing traditions as well as experienced researchers and experts in various institutions across the country, but to no avail.

The party said: “Instead, the Buhari Presidency and its inept Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 sat on our national potentials to wait for foreign solutions, while other African leaders are busy looking inwards for remedies.

“It is indeed despicable and shameful that instead of leading other African countries for solutions, as the Giant of Africa, President Buhari’s incompetent, lethargic, indolent and aimless administration is going to Madagascar to purchase remedies that abound in our country.

“The Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration had continued to snub entreaties by Nigerians to mobilize our abounding indigenous manufacturers and researchers for production of therapeutics, including ventilators, kits and medicines just like Madagascar and Senegal.

“If the leaders of Madagascar did not lead from the front and looked inwards to produce the CovidOrganics, would President Buhari be running to them for solution?