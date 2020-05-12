Madagascar’s COVID-19 Remedy Should Be Clinically, Scientifically Tested: Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has advised the President Muhammadu Buhari government against express consumption of the Madagascan Coronavirus ‘remedy’, known as COVID Organic when it arrives in Nigeria.

Recall that on Monday, President Buhari directed the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to pick up the Coronavirus ‘remedy.’

Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker from Kaduna, advised that the drug must first go through a scientific test to determine its effectiveness and side effects before being given to coronavirus patients in the country.

See his tweet below: