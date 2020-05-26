Make Your Child Almajiri And Go To Jail, El-Rufai Warns Parents

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has warned parents who are in the habits of enrolling their children into the almajiri system.

The governor today warned that parents who indulge in such may end in jail.

This, he said when he visited some almajiri children repatriated from Nasarawa state, and undergoing rehabilitation and optical screening at Government College, Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna.

El-rufai further stated that if any Islamic cleric is caught enrolling any child into the almajiri system, such clerics would be prosecuted and jailed as well as fined N100,000 or N200,000 per child.

The governor also promised the people that the state would continue in its efforts to offer a better future for the children.