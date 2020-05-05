Make Your Pages Accessible Before I Reply You -Nkechi Blessing To Men Sliding Into Her DM

Nollywood actress and mom of one Nkechi Blessing has a message for the men sliding into her DM.
The actress advised that they make their pages accessible so she can see what they look like to decide if they deserve a response from her.
She wrote;
”Dear Guys sliding into my DM,I see all your sweet very well composed poem🤦🏻♀️ but pls try and remove the padlock on your page first,cus I need to access you and see if you are worth replying 🙄..Until then**Pls Free me🏃🏻♀️🏃🏻♀️#omoologodidan⭐️⭐️⭐️”