Makinde Flags Off Distribution Of Palliatives To 120, 000 Oyo Residents (Photos)

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has announced that the state has started the distribution of palliatives to residents over the state.

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle, he revealed that the scheme commenced with 90,000 poorest of the port households and 30,000 vulnerable households.

“Today, we were at Igbo-Ora, Ibarapa to flag off the distribution of palliatives to 90,000 poorest of the poor households and 30,000 vulnerable households. I stated that I have mandated that the distribution for the first 90,000 should be done in the next three days.

“I enjoined all traditional rulers and leaders in various zones in Oyo State to keep an eye on the distribution to ensure that only people who qualify get the palliatives. If they suspect any foul play, they should contact us.

“We also visited the Model Primary Health Care Centre, Oja Oba, Igbo-Ora which will be converted to an isolation centre. The centre has the capacity to take 40 beds.

