Makinde Not At War With FG, PDP Replies APC

The Oyo State Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has replied the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over allegation that Governor Seyi Makinde is at a war with the Federal Government.

PDP, which is the ruling party in the state, described the allegation as baseless and nonexistent.

This comes after the APC on Monday warned Governor Makinde against fighting the Federal Government.

According to the PDP, the said war only exists in the crude imaginations of the APC leaders.

Speaking via a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, the party said the Oyo APC is a group of frustrated individuals with unabated desperation to destabilise the peace and tranquillity in the state.