Makinde Says Oyo Schools Likely To Reopen

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has hinted that schools in the state would soon resume despite increase in cases of coronavirus in the state.

Speaking at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Oyo State branch, in Agodi, Ibadan, on Friday, he further revealed that the suspended second term might likely kick off in July with the third term kicking off immediately, since schools have been shut down long enough for a second term holiday.

“I was having a discussion with private school owners and the schools are all closed. They rely on the school fees to pay the teachers they have employed. Now, the children are at home, they have to keep the teachers but there is no fund to pay.

“My idea is, we need to let the parents know that this period that their children are at home, we take it as their long vacation. We have a drop-dead date of July 15th. We are hopeful that we will be able to open the schools by July 15th and if we do that, they will complete the two weeks of the second term and immediately start the third term.

“This means there would not be any long holiday again and they will just flip around and start the next (term),” he said.