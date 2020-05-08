Man Arraigned Over Nude Video Of 13-Year-Old Girl

A 23-year-old man named Ebuka Augustine has been arraigned before a Yaba magistrate court for allegedly sharing and uploading the nude video of a 13-year-old girl on social media.

According to the police, the suspect who is a co-tenant of the girl’s parent was said to have lured her into his room and have canal knowledge of her.

Not satisfied with that, he allegedly recorded her nudity in the process and shared online for people to watch.

According to the police, “The accused used his phone to record the act. He started by extorting the girl, but later sent the video to her mother.”

It was learnt that the matter was reported at the Ojo Division and Augustine was arrested.

The magistrate, Mrs K. B. Ayeye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000, with two sureties in like sum and remanded him in prison custody, pending when he would perfect his bail conditions.