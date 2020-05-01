Man Arrested For Chaining, Torturing His Three Children In Imo

A 45-year-old man in Imo has been arrested by the police for chaining and torturing his three children in a room.

The man, identified as Ochieze Chinedu Jude, was alleged to have chained his three children, Success aged 12, Richard, 11 and Confidence, and locked them in a room where he subjected them to bouts of torture on the suspicion that they were responsible for his poverty.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the command acted based on credible intelligence, and arrested the man on April 26th in Aboh, Umulolo, Okigwe LGA, then rescued the three children in the process.

Ikeokwu said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that he kept his children in chains and locked them up in a shop, and goes to hit the kids with a hammer intermittently claiming that they the architect of his misfortune.

“The children have been rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment, while the suspect will be prosecuted accordingly,” the statement added.