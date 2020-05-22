Man Arrested For Faking Kidnap Of Wife, Children

Police have arrested one Obinna Anusiem from Umuima Atta in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo state, for allegedly faking the kidnap of his wife, Chinyere and two children.

Obinna, 34, was among the 28 suspects arrested by the Police Command in Imo and paraded in Owerri on Friday for alleged various crimes.

Speaking with newsmen, the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, said the suspect reported at Njaba Police Station that his wife and two children were kidnapped on April 12 by his cousin, Okechukwu Anusie.

Akinmoyede, however, said that upon “discreet investigation” by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, it was discovered that the suspect (complainant) was actually behind the purported aduction.

According to him, it was further discovered that the suspect hid his wife and children in his in-law’s house in Okwudor community in the area.

The police chief said: “He hid them there and maliciously accused Okechukwu of kidnapping them because of land dispute and other family misunderstandings.

“He has confessed to committing the crime. The suspect will soon appear in court.”

The suspect said that he faked the kidnap to punish his cousin who he accused of selling their family land and diverting the proceeds to his personal account without giving him a dime.

“I did not kidnap my wife and children. I only took them to my wife’s place because I want the police to arrest him for selling our land. Please forgive me,” Obinna said.

He said, “Imo is peaceful. I met a peaceful atmosphere when I came but I will not allow any criminal to operate freely in the state.” (NAN)