Man Arrested In Ondo For Defiling His Two Daughters

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ondo State has arrested Femi Onifade(48) for defiling his two daughters.

The young children 6 and 9 reportedly lived with the Onifade at their home at No 27 Liberty Hospital Road, Oluwatuyi, Akure, the state capital.

The suspect was arrested following intelligence gathering by officers and men of the Anti-Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration Unit.

According to the report, operatives of the state chapter of the NSCDC made the arrest based on complaints from his neighbours.

The traditional ruler of Akure land, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi was also said to have aided the arrest.

Vanguard reports that a source revealed that the monarch handed over the suspect to officials of the NSCDC after he escaped from the palace.

It was also reported that the suspect and the mother of the victims became estranged following constant molestation and maltreatment.

This reportedly gave the suspect the opportunity to harass his daughters sexually.

The suspect, according to sources which spoke to vanguard always mixed some powdery substances with a bottle of soft drink and gave to the girls to drink after which they will sleep off and he would sexually abuse them.

It was learnt that the cries of the victims attracted his neighbours who reported their ordeal to the palace after which he was handed over later to the officials of the NSCDC in the state.

The spokesperson of the NSCDC in the state, Olufemi Omole said that the suspect “always seize the opportunity of his wife’s absence to harass the minors sexually.

Omole added that ” He went further to caress the kids and suck their private parts. The neighbours reflected on hearing the wailing of the children throughout the night after sending out their mother.

“Medical examination from Federal Medical Centre Annex in Akure, however, revealed that both the 9 and 6 years old kids have lost their Hymen and their private part deeply opened.

Speaking on the arrest of the suspect, the State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Philip Ayuba said the suspect would be charged to court after the completion of investigation

Ayuba said, “The state government has shown interest in this case and the welfare of the children has been fully guaranteed”