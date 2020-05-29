Man Butchers His Twin Brother During Fight Over Girlfriend In Imo

A man identified as Peter Ogbonna, has severely inflicted injuries on his twin brother, Paul, during a fight in Ndimoko Arondizuogu, Imo State on Monday, May 25, 2020.

According to report, the problem began when Paul allegedly flogged the son of Peter’s girlfriend, who had come to their house to check up on his mom.

It was also gathered that Paul wasn’t in support of his twin brother’s relationship with the said woman who reportedly has five children.

Upon hearing about his girlfriend’s child been flogged by his twin, Peter reportedly picked up a sharp cutlass and went to confront his twin brother.

The altercation quickly degenerated into a fight which saw Paul being severely butchering his brother.

The victim was subsequently rushed to the Accident and Emergency ward of the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, where his limbs were amputated to save his life.

Meanwhile, Peter has been arrested and is currently being detained at Eke Ndizuogu Police division.