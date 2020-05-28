Man Finds Newborn Baby Dumped Inside Bush In Abuja

A man identified as Michael Thaddeus has found a newly born baby wrapped in cloths and dumped inside a bush in Anuguwar Samu in Tungan-Maje community of Abuja suburb.

Thaddeus, a resident of the area, said cries from the little child attracted his attention, only to find her in the bush at the backyard of his house in Anguwar Samu area in Tungan-Maje on Wednesday, around 12: 13 am.

According to him, he quickly called the attention of the police in Zuba, who came to take the baby.

“I was inside the house when I heard the cry of the baby girl, which I quickly rushed out of the house to discovered the wrapped with clothes in which I quickly called the police who came and carry the baby,” he said.

The Zuba Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Alkali Lamido, confirmed the incident, saying the baby will be handed over to the social welfare department of Gwagwalada area council.