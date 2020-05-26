Man Impregnates Ex-Girlfriend During Lockdown After Bride Postponed Wedding

The former head of the public complaint rapid response unit (PCRRU), Abayomi Shogunle has taken to his official Twitter handle to share the story of a man who reportedly impregnated his ex-girlfriend after his bride postponed their wedding during the lockdown.

According to the narration the police officer, the wedding was slated to hold during the lockdown, but the bride’s family insisted that they postpone the wedding as they wanted an elaborate one.

Read Also: ‘You Will Deliver Like The Hebrew Women’ –Toyin Abraham, Tonto Dikeh, Others Pray For Pregnant Mercy Johnson

As the lockdown continued, the groom’s ex came for a visit and she was stuck at his place as there was no interstate movement. She eventually got pregnant and family of the groom says no abortion.

Read the full story below:

A wedding slated for Week-2 of #CoronaVirus lockdown. Due to new bylaws, groom’s family suggested a quiet solemnization (10 people) & big party later but the bride’s family opted for indefinite postponement. Groom’s request for bride to move in wit him till new date was rejected.

The waiting groom & Ex connected, she came on a visit, couldn’t return to her base cos of inter-state lockdown. They stayed together all through the stay-at-home orders.

Ex is now pregnant, their parents saying no abortion. Bride in waiting now hospitalized for shock.