Man In Shock After DNA Test Reveals That One Of Newborn Twins Isn’t His

A Chinese man has been left shell shocked after discovering that one of his twin babies is not his.

The man was said to have made the shocking discovery after taking the newborns to undergo a DNA test as part of the standard procedure to register their births in China, a DNA analyst told reporters.

The DNA reporter analyst said:

‘First, the mother needs to produce two eggs instead of one in the same month [to have twins],’ Ms Deng, who is also the director of Beijing Zhongzheng Forensic Identification Centre, explained to China News Weekly.

‘Second, she needs to have intercourse with two men in really short space of time to make it possible.

‘The results showed that the children have the same mother but not the same father. They have at least two fathers,’ Ms Deng suggested.