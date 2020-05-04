“Man Is Blessed, Imagine Having A Quarter Of His Fans” – Adekunle Gold Praises Wizkid

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Wizkid
Singer, Wizkid

Popular Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko simply known and addressed as Adekunle Gold has lavished fellow singer, Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid with praise.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Sunday, Adekunle eulogised the ‘soco’ crooner for his amazing fan base.

Read AlsoI Love Wizkid, Not His Fans, Says Davido

He went ahead to wish for a quarter of the Wizkid’s fan base before going on to exclaim that truly the popular singer is blessed!!!

Taking to his page on the micro-blogging platform, He tweeted;

“Imagine having a quarter of Wizkid’s fans and love. Crazy! Man is blessed.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here