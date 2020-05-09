Man Killed By Boeing 737 After Going For Walk On Airport Runway

A man has been killed by the Boeing 737 airplane after he walked along The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas on Thursday evening, Metro Uk reports.

The unfortunate victim, who is yet to be identified, is a trespasser and was going for a walk on the runway when he was hit and killed by the Southwest plane.

The pilot saw the man before hitting him. He tried to manoeuvre the jet out of the way but was unable to do so.

After he was killed, an airport driver found the man’s remains on the runway, and an ambulance was called but it was too late as he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The runway where the man was struck has been closed for further investigation.

All passengers from the plane disembarked after the collision and no one on board was hurt according to the report.