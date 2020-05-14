Man Kills Cousin With Cutlass Over Mangoes In Abia

A man identified as Chinedu Omeonu, is said to have killed his cousin, Solomon Orji, at Mgboko Umuoria community in Obingwa council area of Abia State because of mangoes.

According to the report, the son of the deceased had gone to Omeonu’s residence to pluck some mangoes but was assaulted by the by Omeounu.

It was gathered that when the boy’s father was informed about what happened to his son, he went to Omeonu’s residence to inquire about the incident.

“Solomon’s son went to his father’s cousin residence to pluck some mangoes, but the owner, Omeonu beat up him up. I think there were some problems between both families, an eyewitness was quoted by Vanguard as saying.

“When Solomon got information about the beating of his son, he went to Mr Chinedu Omeonu’s house to inquire. After the exchange of words, Solomon took his son home. On his way home, Omeonu went after him with a cutlass and inflicted several cuts on his neck.”

The victim was said to have slumped and died before he could get medical attention.

Vanguard reports that youths of the community arrested Omeonu and handed him over to the Police.