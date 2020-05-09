Man Narrates How His Bread Was Snatched In Lagos

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to recount how he pursued a thief who tried to steal his bread.
According to the man, he had just bought the bread when out of nowhere the thief snatched it.
In his words;
”Omo!!! This Lagos is Wild O Someone had the effrontery to snatch my bread that I just got from the bakery this evening Lmaooo Omo! I pursue hin papa. if you see the flying kick I give am for neck. Alhamdulillah.”
— Kan ✘ (@LifeofKan) May 8, 2020