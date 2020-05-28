Man Utd Manager, Solskjaer Hopes Ighalo Will Stay With Team

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he hopes January signing, Odion Ighalo will stay at the club should the Premier League season restart next month.

Former Super Eagles forward, Ighalo, was signed from the Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in January, but his short-term deal expires at the end of May.

Despite United’s interest in extending Ighalo’s stay, Shanghai is reportedly keen for him to return to China for the start of their season.

“The loan deal went to the end of May now, so obviously he’s supposed to be going back,” Solskjaer said.

“We’re in dialogue and hopefully (he can stay). They’ve been great towards us, his club, and allow him to play for his dream club. It’s been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish off what he started, maybe with a trophy or two. But at the moment nothing’s been agreed yet. Their league is going to start soon so we are just waiting to see.”

Ighalo scored four goals in three starts and made eight appearances in total for United.