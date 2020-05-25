Manager Of Demolished Hotel Among 27 New COVID-19 Cases In Rivers

Manager of demolished Prodest Hotel, Eleme, in Port Harcourt, Rivers state is among the 27 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed in the state.

This was disclosed by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim on Sunday evening.

According to the commissioner, the development validates the State Government’s proactive fight against COVID-19.

Read Also: Hotel Owner Unleashed Thugs On Rivers COVID-19 Taskforce, Says Wike

Nsirim recalled that “Protest Hotel was demolished two weeks ago because the owners violated Executive Order 7 which banned the operation of hotels.

“The COVID-19 Taskforce members from the Local Government who went to enforce the Executive Order were brutalized and dehumanised leading to the death of one of them.”