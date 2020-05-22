Manchester United Loses £3.3m To Pandemic

By
Michael Isaac
-
Manchester United
Manchester United Players

The coronavirus pandemic has cost Manchester United £3.3m with the figure expected to rise, according to a statement by the Premier League giants on Thursday.

The club revealed this in their third-quarter results ending 31 March 2020 with the side’s Chief financial officer, Cliff Baty, explaining that they will return £20m in television revenue even though the league is concluded.

According to Baty, United lost £8m in the last three weeks of March when three of their games were postponed.

READ ALSO – I Want To Win FA Cup With Manchester United – Odion Ighalo

He explained in a press conference that television broadcasters are getting the money due to the change of dates and time for the fixtures.

In a statement on the club’s website on Thursday, the team’s Vice President, Ed Woodward admitted that football will not be “business as usual” for the foreseeable future.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here