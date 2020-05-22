Manchester United Loses £3.3m To Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has cost Manchester United £3.3m with the figure expected to rise, according to a statement by the Premier League giants on Thursday.

The club revealed this in their third-quarter results ending 31 March 2020 with the side’s Chief financial officer, Cliff Baty, explaining that they will return £20m in television revenue even though the league is concluded.

According to Baty, United lost £8m in the last three weeks of March when three of their games were postponed.

He explained in a press conference that television broadcasters are getting the money due to the change of dates and time for the fixtures.

In a statement on the club’s website on Thursday, the team’s Vice President, Ed Woodward admitted that football will not be “business as usual” for the foreseeable future.