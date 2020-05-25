Many Do Not Want To Marry, They Just Want To Wed – Omokri

Nigerian author Reno Omokri has taken to his Twitter page to share his thoughts about marriage.

According to Reno many are just into the wedding than marriage itself reason many are putting off their nuptials during this COVID 19 pandemic.

”#COVID19 stops those who want to wed from wedding. It doesn’t stop those who want to marry from marrying. Many dont want to marry. They want to wed. They want crowd. So they postpone their union until they can gather crowds. Crowd is their priority”