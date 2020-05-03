Many People Believe COVID-19 Is Fake: Borno Deputy Gov

Umar Kadafur, deputy governor of Borno state, says there are some people in the state who strongly believe that COVID-19 is not real.

The deputy governor also the chairman of the state response team for the prevention and control of coronavirus, said the spread of the disease in the state is similar to the way the Boko Haram insurgents infiltrated the country while people doubted its existence.

Kadafur stressed that, though the virus continues to spread rapidly, many people still disobey the social distancing rule by participating in burial ceremonies and observing congregational prayers.

He described the situation as “unfortunate”.

“When Boko Haram started, a lot of people felt it was something not to be taken seriously, until when it consumed everybody. This COVID-19 is another Boko Haram coming, and yet people don’t believe it’s real,” a statement quoted Kadafur to have said.

“I keep saying it’s real. As a response team, we’ll continue telling the general public and reaching out with advocacy.”

The state has recorded 75 confirmed cases which include 16 health workers and 11 deaths.