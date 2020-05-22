Marriage Is A Deal, Contract – Says Apostle Suleman

The founder and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman has described marriage as more of a deal and contract.

The popular preacher in his comment noted that marriage is never an idea, ordeal or ideal.

He further explained that no good marriage is wished for rather it is worked for.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Friday, 22nd March.

He wrote: “Marriage is not an idea,ordeal or ‘ideal’…its a deal..a contract…no good marriage is wished for, its worked for.”