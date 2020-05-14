Marriage Is A Setup, Men Should Stay Single – Ossy Achievas

Popular music executive Paul Cole Chiori simply known and addressed as Ossy Achievas has opined that marriage is a setup.

Ossy who owns Ossy Achieves records while advising single men on his official Instagram page says it is better for men to remain single, have kids, raise them and enjoy life.

He wrote; “As a man, if you are not married, remain single, have kids you can train very well and enjoy your life. Marriage be like setup.”