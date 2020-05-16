Marriage Is Not A Do Or Die Affair: Stella Damasus

Popular actress, Stella Damasus has advised her fans that marriage is not a do or die affair.

Read Also: Can We See A Reflection Of What You Speak In Your Life?, Stella Damasus Asks Motivational Speakers

Speaking via her official Instagram page while raising her voice against domestic violence she added that anyone who verbally or physically abuses their spouse is not worth it.

“Marriage is not a do or die affair! Anyone who verbally or physically abuses their spouse is NOT worth it.”